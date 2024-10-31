Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,717 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,038,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $214.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

