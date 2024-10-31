SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) CEO Sells $749,000.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,914.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $717,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SEI Investments by 64.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

