SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

