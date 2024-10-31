SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $55.23 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

