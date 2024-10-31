Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

