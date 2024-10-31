State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,561,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

