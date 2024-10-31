State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 130,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

