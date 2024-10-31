State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,405 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:EG opened at $379.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.82. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92.
Everest Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.
Everest Group Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
