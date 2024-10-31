State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,455 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME opened at $431.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.61 and its 200 day moving average is $385.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.11 and a 12-month high of $456.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

