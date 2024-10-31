STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STE stock opened at $224.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.73. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

