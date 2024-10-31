StockNews.com Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

DOC opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

