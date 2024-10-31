Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

