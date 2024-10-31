Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 264,622 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:FJUL opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.