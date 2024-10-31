Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:T opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

