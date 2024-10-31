Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

