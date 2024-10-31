Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG opened at $79.35 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

