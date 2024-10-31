Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter.

BATS KNG opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

