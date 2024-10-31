Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $3,736,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 350.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $307.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.09, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.