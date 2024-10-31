Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $669,000 in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMGF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

