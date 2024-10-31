Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

