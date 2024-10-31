Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 239 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,466,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $376,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

