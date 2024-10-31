Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,593.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 98,277 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.83 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

