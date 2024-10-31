Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period.

Shares of TPSC opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

