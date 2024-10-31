Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,306,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 100,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,078,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,920,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

