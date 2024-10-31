Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $985.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $81.03.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.