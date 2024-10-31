Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

OAEM opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

