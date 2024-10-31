Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 389,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 379,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

