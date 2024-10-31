Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 156 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

