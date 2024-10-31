Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.97% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Price Performance
NVBW stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Profile
