Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 18,247 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDP. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,972 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

