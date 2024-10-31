Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 193 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.04 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.