Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GFEB opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

