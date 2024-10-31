Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $55.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.