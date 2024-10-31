Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.