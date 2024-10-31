Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.16 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.99 and a 1 year high of $295.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.38. The stock has a market cap of $530.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

