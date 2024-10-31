Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6,693.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68,068 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

