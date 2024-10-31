The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $42,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $235.84 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.35 and its 200 day moving average is $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

