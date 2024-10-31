The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

