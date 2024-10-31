Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $188.07 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

