U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Decreased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

