Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

