Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Dover by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DOV opened at $192.99 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

