Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 704,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $741.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.