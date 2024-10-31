Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.