Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

