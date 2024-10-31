Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

