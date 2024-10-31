Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

HON opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.18 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

