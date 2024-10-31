Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 13,964 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,341,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

