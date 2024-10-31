Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

