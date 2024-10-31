Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7,539.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,285 shares of company stock worth $4,714,361. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 0.7 %

Ventas stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.